June 2: Traditional owners of the Northern Territory’s Watarrka National Park, which includes the magnificent Kings Canyon, are celebrating after the land was ruled off limits for mining and fracking. The Central Land Council says the NT Government has declared a mineral and petroleum reserve over the park area. CLC director David Ross says the traditional owners have rallied against mining on their land for the past 15 years and opposed two exploration permit applications for the park in 2012. “It just goes to show what can be achieved with a persistent, patient and united campaign,” he said.