SO whose flag is it?

The Aboriginal Flag was originally designed for the land rights movement and has been embraced as a symbol of the Aboriginal people of Australia.

But many Aboriginal people are surprised to find out that it’s not ‘our flag’, despite being recognised as a Flag of National significance by the Australian Government in 1995.

The question about the flag’s provenance has again been raised after a newly formed Queensland-based company began notifying manufacturers recently that they cannot reproduce the Aboriginal flag on clothing without consent.

The company, WAM Clothing, was founded by the non-Indigenous team of Ben Wooster and Semele Moore in 2018.

In a notice sent to manufacturers, WAM Clothing says it is the authorised agent for Harold Thomas, the owner of the flag’s copyright.