YOLNGU rapper, dancer, actor and visual artist Baker Boy has been named the 2019 Young Australian of the Year. The 22-year-old, whose real name is Danzal Baker, received the award at the official ceremony in Canberra last Friday. The Darwin-based musician, who was raised in Milingimbi and Maningrida in north-east Arnhem Land, is the first artist to have achieved mainstream success rapping in Yolngu Matha language. He’s known for performing songs in both Yolngu Matha and English, rising to prominence through tracks Cloud 9 and Marryuna.