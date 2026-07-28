OUR MOB ‘Blaks out’ city

South Australia’s annual OUR MOB exhibition is celebrating its 20th anniversary with its biggest First Nations arts program to date, bringing together visual arts, theatre, literature, music and community events across Adelaide through to October. The milestone was launched at the 2026 OUR MOB awards ceremony, where emerging artist Jackie Saunders received the $5,000 Don Dunstan Foundation Emerging Artist Prize.

Presented by the Adelaide Festival Centre, the expanded BIGGEST MOB program runs until October and features more than 150 First Nations artists, performers, writers and creatives from across Australia. Adelaide Festival Centre’s chief executive Kate Gould said the anniversary recognised two decades of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists sharing their stories and cultures through the OUR MOB exhibition.