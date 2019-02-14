AS north Queensland surveyed the damage caused by torrential rain last week, communities in the Torres Strait have been swamped by a king tide, while farming towns out west are facing widespread destruction. Both state and federal governments have opened up grant funding, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he expects the cost of the once-in-a-century flood to grow. He and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week tripled the value of disaster grants to $75,000. The Federal Government will also spend $3 million on mental health services. Authorities are also investigating whether there’s been any environmental damage from water releases from Indian miner Adani’s Abbot Point terminal, south of Townsville.