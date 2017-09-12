A NEW installation and expanded program of events has been announced for Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, the celebration of central Australian art and culture illuminating Alice Springs from Friday, September 22, to Sunday, October 1. The festival hub Apurte-irretyeke (Getting Together) will come to life with live talks, events and music. In addition to the installations and illumination of the MacDonnell Ranges, Medicine Space (Awelya-akerte Apmere [Medicine Country]) is a new installation featuring artwork by Artists of Ampilatwatja that will transform Alice Springs Desert Park into a mesmerising outdoor gallery of light and sound. Medicine Space projects a series of artworks by Ampilatwatja artists Michelle Pula Holmes, Julieanne Ngwarraye Morton and Kathleen Nanima Rambler onto hanging semi-transparent fabric, suspended in the desert and moving freely in the breeze, as images appear and disappear.