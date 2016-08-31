Peak bodies gather in Canberra for opening of new Federal Parliament
August 31: Peak Aboriginal organisations gathered among a ‘sea of hands’ at Parliament House, Canberra, yesterday to outline their concerns and hopes for the new Federal Government. Priorities included more funding for legal and justice services and health reforms. Among those attending were Assistant Health Minister Ken Wyatt (Liberal) and Labor’s Linda Burney, Patrick Dodson and Malarndirri McCarthy.
