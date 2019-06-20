NEW Aboriginal tours and cultural experiences were launched in Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden (Kaarta Koomba) recently by Aboriginal businesses.

Nyungar Tours and Go Cultural Aboriginal Tours and Experiences, both owned and operated by local Aboriginal people, commenced last month month and are already proving popular with locals and tourists from around the world.

These new initiatives to promote Aboriginal culture and knowledge, cater for growing interest in Aboriginal culture from locals and tourists alike.

Aspects of Kings Park gallery shop is also set to begin stocking works by Aboriginal artists, including popular products from the Aboriginal Art Gallery in Kings Park.

These cultural tours are part of a broader plan by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions to encourage authentic cultural experiences and collaborations with Aboriginal businesses in Western Australia.