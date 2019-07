First there was a petition calling on the Federal Government to buy the copyright of the Aboriginal flag. Despite almost 45,000 people signing, the government said no. Now there is another petition calling on the Aboriginal flag to be dumped altogether, with a national design competition to create a new flag. What do you think?

The petition can be found at www.change.org/ken-wyatt-retire-harold-thomas-flag-for-a-new-aboriginal-flag-or-flags?