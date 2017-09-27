THE Australian Football League (AFL) women’s competition will expand to 14 teams for the 2020 season, with North Melbourne and Geelong to lead the charge in 2019. Richmond, West Coast, St Kilda and Gold Coast will join the competition in 2020 under an ambitious plan announced by AFL chief Gillon McLachlan today. Hawthorn and Essendon had their applications knocked back by the AFL Commission but could be added as early as 2021. Port Adelaide and Sydney are yet to apply for a licence but it’s expected they will eventually follow the lead of rival clubs.