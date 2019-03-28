A Poetry In First Languages (PIFL) program has turned around the way young people feel about their language and culture.

The program is led by Gunai poet Kirli Saunders, who said it’s about strengthening connections of First Nations students to country, language and community, empowering pride in their cultural identities, and results in enhanced wellbeing.

The program, now in its second year, teaches school students in Years 3 to 11 poetry, music, dance and art. It has seen more than 300 poems published in 11 First Nations languages and reached an audience in excess of 300,000 through live performance, poetry displayed on buses and artistic installations.

The program, developed by Red Room Poetry, first ran in NSW in 2018, but will now expand into Queensland, the Northern Territory and the ACT this year.