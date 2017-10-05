The first thing Anh Do ever heard about Jack Charles was that he was an “esteemed actor, former heroin addict and jailbird, member of the Stolen Generations, gay man and latter-day Indigenous activist”. The painter, comedian and author captured Uncle Jack in paint, in a session for ABC TV’s Anh’s Brush with Fame. The portrait was yesterday announced yesterday this year’s Archibald Prize People’s Choice at the NSW Art Gallery. Uncle Jack said the experience in Do’s “sexy little Sydney studio” had been a “hoot”. “I count him as one of the best extractors of information, from his engaging smile, wit, genuine interest and listening to the dribs and drabs of my story, my reason for living,” he said in a statement. “I’m extremely chuffed to be counted as one of Anh Do’s mates.” Do will receive a $3500 cash prize for the win, but said what mattered most was whether Uncle Jack liked the finished product.