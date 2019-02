IN A gesture of ‘deep apology’, and a first for Tasmania, private land owners Tom and Jane Teniswood have returned a 118 hectare area of land on Tasmania’s east coast to the Aboriginal community.

It is hoped others will be inspired to do the same.

Manager of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania (ALCT) Graeme Gardner said the size of the property paled into insignificance in comparison to the size of the generosity of the Teniswood family.

Originally the home of the Luntayta mirili people for tens of thousands of years, the property boasts a seasonal creek, cleared and forested areas, and unique and diverse ecology, some species only being recorded by botanists and zoologists in the past weeks. Several Aboriginal stone tools have been discovered on the property and there is at least one sacred site.