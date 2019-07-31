CARBIENE McDonald Tjangala, from Pupunya in the Northern Territory, who only started painting last year, has taken out the $100,000 Hadley’s Art Prize.

His winning work Four Dreamings, made up of hundreds of shimmering monotone squares, depicts four stories he inherited from his father.

“These tjukurrpa are associated with a series of waterholes running between Docker River and Kata Tjuta,” Mr McDonald Tjangala said.

Four Dreamings will join Hobart’s Hadley’s Orient Hotel permanent art collection, along side the works of previous winners – senior Anangu lawman Peter Mungkuri and Tasmanian artist Neil Haddon.

Papunya Tjupi Arts Centre manager Emma Collard said Mr McDonald Tjangala, who lives at Blackwater Outstation – a homeland outside of the remote community of Pupunya – and only began his career as an artist only last year with the Centre’s Men’s Art and Culture Revival program, has already had a sell out solo show in Alice Springs and exhibited nationally as well as in Germany.