A Compass program called Ride Like An Anzac, featuring the descendants of Aboriginal soldiers who fought in World War 1 in the Light Horse Brigade, will be featured on the ABC on Sunday, October 27, at 6.30pm, and then the following Sunday at 11am.

The program will also be available to watch on Iview.

It explores the Battle of Beersheba, and this yea’s ANZAC Day parade at Gatton in Queensland, at which the descendants – John Pollard, Eujene Ghee, Mark Pollard, Elsie Amamoo and Pastor Ray Minniecon – rode as a Light Horse section.