THE Royal Australian Air Force is set to propel its commitment to embracing cultural diversity with the recent graduation of six proud young Indigenous Liaison Officers (ILO).

The newly commissioned officers will be building relationships between local Indigenous communities where bases are situate and the air force, promoting Indigenous recruitment, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander programs within the force.

The Indigenous Liaison Officers completed 17 weeks of military management, leadership, military law, air power, ground defence, security, military skills and air force values and ethics training,