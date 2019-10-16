ABORIGINAL rangers are key to a radical plan to stop cane toads wiping out native species in Western Australia’s Kimberley region – one of the last biodiversity strongholds in tropical Australia. Traditional owners recently gathered at Fitzroy Crossing to be briefed on the strategy, which involves releasing small cane toads ahead of the large toads at the frontline of the invasion, to teach predators not to attack. Cane toads are about half way across the Kimberley region, in WA’s north, and could reach Broome in two-to-five years. Balanggarra ranger James ‘Birdy’ Gallagher said he saw “dead goannas everywhere” after toads arrived to the area.

“One creek, we walked up, we found 20 dead goannas. It’s really shocking, a bit disheartening and a bit sad,” he said.