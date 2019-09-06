Hundreds of Indigenous rangers travelled thousands of kilometres from across the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland to learn, grow and share their knowledge last week.

Held across the harbour from Darwin, on the Cox Peninsula and hosted by the Kenbi Rangers, the three-day 2019 Indigenous Ranger Forum was a positive reflection of everything it means to be an Indigenous ranger and the key role that rangers play in caring for country.

Organised by the Northern Land Council, in partnership with the Federal Department of Agriculture, the forum had a core focus on biosecurity, as Indigenous rangers play an ever increasing role as the eyes and ears of biosecurity management across northern Australia.