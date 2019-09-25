ANIMAL Management in Remote and Rural Indigenous Communities (AMRRIC) has received a prestigious award for managing companion animal health in Indigenous communities.

AMRRIC chief executive Dr Brooke Rankmore accepted the Innovation in Rescue award at the Jetpets Companion Animal Rescue Awards ceremony held at the Gold Coast.

“We are a partnership organisation and we’re proud to share this recognition with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and their people, and with our other program partners,” she said. “This award is also a testament to our dedicated staff, volunteers and veterinary program partners, who travel to some of the most remote corners of Australia, working in what are sometimes very challenging conditions.”

AMRRIC, an NT-based not-for-profit organisation, won the award for their One Health program model which recognises the links between human, animal and environmental health and wellbeing.