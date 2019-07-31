MANY remote Aboriginal communities have been left out of the ‘no-go zones’ to fracking announced by the Northern Territory Government last month.

Instead, the ‘no-go zones’ were allocated to protect towns, residential areas and areas of high tourism, ecological and cultural value.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is the controversial mining practice of blasting toxic chemicals into a rock seam to fracture the rock and release gas.

First Nations Justice lead campaigner Larissa Baldwin, from GetUp, accused the government of backhandedly declaring remote communities as a sacrifice zone for the fracking industry.

“Community consent and consultation has been trashed and Aboriginal land and water has been handed to the gas lobby,” she said.