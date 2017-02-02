THE NT Children’s Commissioner has released a report detailing shocking abuse of Aboriginal children in detention. The Commissioner was investigating the circumstances leading up to, and after, the transfer of six young people to an adult prison in August 2014 following an incident at Don Dale Juvenile Detention Centre. “The Children’s Commissioner report has confirmed what was suspected all along: the tear gassing of juveniles at Don Dale was an overreach and overreaction,” said Rodney Dillon, Amnesty Indigenous rights advisor.