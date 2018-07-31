THE University of Newcastle has launched the second stage of a Colonial Frontier Massacres Map, charting verified and recorded mass killings of Aboriginal people across the country from 1788 to 1930. 250 incidents have now been logged but researchers expect that number could double by the completion of the study’s third stage due to an influx of evidence from regional communities. Stage two of the project shows for the first time massacres that occurred in the Northern Territory and South Australia, along with further incidents in eastern Australia. It also includes 10 massacre sites of non-Aboriginal people, including Asians and Europeans. Stage three of the project will include sites in Western Australia as well as the rest of Australia from 1788-1960. The research team welcomes suggestions for additions or modifications to the site, the data and the map. Visit the website or email colonialfrontier@newcastle.edu.au