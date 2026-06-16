Robbie Thorpe versus King Charles III

By Ali Mc

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria Mabo Day (June 3) saw Krauatatungalung Elder Djuran Bunjileenee Robbie Thorpe appear in court once again, as he pursues genocide charges against King Charles III. Thorpe appeared in Victoria’s Supreme Court of Appeal after two lower courts rejected his application to prosecute the king. Thorpe told the Koori Mail that the court appearance, which coincided with the date terra nullius was overturned in 1992, was significant.

“Terra nullius is an act of genocide in and of itself,” he said. “They’re in denial of their history and their intentional genocide, premeditated from the beginning. I want to expose Australia for that.”

This most recent court appearance is just another step in a pursuit of justice three decades in the making – one of Thorpe’s first legal battles regarding genocide in Australia was in 1997. At that time, his case was dismissed because, among other reasons, Australia had yet to make genocide a crime under local laws, which only occurred in 2002.

“It’s about 30 years of work here, culminating in the case against Charles the Third on June the third, after quite a number of cases that we had,” he said. “Initially genocide wasn’t considered to be a crime in Australia.” The three judges overseeing the case have yet to make any decision about Thorpe’s application to prosecute King Charles III. However, if they refuse to continue the case, he is one step closer to appearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC).