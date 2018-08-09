Country music legend Roger Knox will be honoured this Saturday with his induction into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame at the Darwin Amphitheatre. With a career spanning over three decades, from his first album Give It a Go in 1984 to his seminal 2013 release Stranger In My Land, Knox has spent a lifetime recording, touring and advocating for his people. The event will feature live performances from Baker Boy, Busby Marou, Kasey Chambers with Alan Pigram and Alice Skye. Leading this year’s finalist list are Baker Boy and Gurrumul with three nominations each and two nominations each for Jessica Mauboy, Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Kardajala Kirridarra and Emily Wurramara. Nominees also include Birdz, Kuren, Archie Roach, Electric Fields, A.B. Original, Isaiah, Black Rock Band, Ziggy Ramo and Busby Marou. The finalists and performing artists are featured in this year’s official Spotify playlist.