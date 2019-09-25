NDIS providers will have to tell a royal commission about any instances of violence or abuse involving their clients.

The long-awaited inquiry held its first public session in Brisbane last week.

Commissioner Andrea Mason said a particular focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disabilities was warranted, describing them as a marginalised group within a marginalised group.

“They experience racism and ethnocentrism like other First Nations brothers and sisters experience,” she said. “However, they see, hear and feel a greater level of discrimination above what I and other brothers and sisters experience because they have a disability.”

Ms Mason said some Indigenous people with disabilities had framed their experiences as “a type of apartheid”.

“They have experienced times of exclusion, invisibility and being at the edge of our society. Non-Indigenous Australians with disability have described their life circumstances in similar ways,” she said.