February 9: Indigenous rugby league players are front and centre today and tomorrow as the All Stars week continues in Newcastle, NSW. Today (Thursday) features the Awabakal All Stars Interstate Challenge culminating in the Redfern All Blacks (NSW) vs Cherbourg Hornets (Qld) clash. There will also be an Australia All Stars vs Indigenous All Stars touch game. The main highlight is the Harvey Norman Rugby League All Stars men’s clash on Friday night, with the women’s game in the evening. More details and latest team changes at https://allstars.nrl.com