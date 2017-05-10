Volunteers from the Seed Youth Indigenous Climate Network sent a candlelit message from the lawns of Parliament House, Canberra, to the Turnbull Government: Land rights, not mining rights, ahead of a vote in Parliament this week about changes to the Native Title Act. Seed national co-director Larissa Baldwin said the group believed the Government was looking after the mining industry. “We’re highly concerned that changes to Native Title will be quietly rushed through Parliament this week while there is excess noise about the federal budget,” she said.