FIGURE skater Harley Windsor will become Australia’s first Indigenous winter Olympian when he pairs with new citizen Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The duo qualified for Australia as a pairs berth at the February Games and their selections have been confirmed alongside fellow figure skaters Brendan Kerry and Kailani Crane, who will compete individually. The quartet are the first confirmed Australian team selections for the Winter Games. Windsor, 21, and Alexandrovskaya are the 2017 World Junion champions, the 2017 CS Nebelhorn Trophy bronze medallists, and 2017 Australian national champions.