HUNDREDS of people gathered near Bathers Beach in Walyalup (Fremantle) for the official smoking ceremony to coincide with the One Day in Freo event on January 27. Now in its third year, Elder Mingli McGlade opened the ceremony before Trevor Wally explained to the crowd the significance of the traditional smoking ceremony, which is used to make peace and cleanse the area, people and spirit ancestors. The crowd was invited to walk through the smoke, before hearing from several speakers, including Uncle Ben Taylor, Herbert Bropho, William Hayward and Ezra Jacobs.