THE son of the man who designed the Torres Strait Islander flag is on a quest to wrest back copyright of his father’s flag for his family.

The late Bernard Namok designed the Torres Strait Islander flag in 1992. It was the winning entry in a flag-design competition on the islands. Mr Namok was paid $200 for his winning design. He passed away a year later, aged 31, leaving behind a wife and four small children.

In June 1992, the flag was recognised by the former national body ATSIC.

In July 1995, it was recognised by the Australian government as an official ‘Flag of Australia’ under the Flag Act (1953).

Somewhere along the way, the Torres Strait Islander Regional Council secured sole copyright for the flag. It is to this body that people and organisations must seek to gain permission for its use on materials.

While at pains to point out he is not in dispute with the TSIRC, Bernard Namok jnr nevertheless wants the legacy of his late father’s work in the hands of his family.