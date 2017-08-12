August 12: South Australian artists Anwar Young, Frank Young and Unrupa Rhonda Dick have taken out the top prize at the 2017 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards, announced last night in Darwin. Their multimedia collaborative work Kulata Tjuta – Wati kulunypa tjukurpa (Many spears – Young fella story) was chosen as overall winner of the 34th Telstra awards from 300 entries and 65 finalists. The winning artwork, which tells of the Anangu (Central Australian Aborigines), comprises 37 spears, digital print, wood, kangaroo tendon, and kiti (natural glue).