STUDENTS at Maitland Lutheran School, South Australia, have been learning about digital technology by teaching a humanoid robot how to speak the language of their local Aboriginal community, Narungga. Teacher Scott Carson said 20% of the school’s students are Indigenous. “We decided to do something quite out of the box, in combining Narungga language and culture with a robotics program from the digital technologies curriculum,” he said. The school partnered with Tania Wanganeen, the only fluent speaker of the Narungga language in the world, who taught the students basic words and phrases that were used to program the robot to speak Narungga. “When I go into a classroom and I’m seeing Narungga kids sitting there, I make them feel more important too because ‘this is your language’,” she said. The school is one of seven featured in a series of short videos released by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA).