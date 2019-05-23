MORE than 170 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses turned out to promote their products and services at Supply Nation’s annual Connect gathering in Sydney recently.

Held over two days at the International Convention Centre, the first day had 450 people attend the Knowledge Forum, taking part in workshops and hearing speeches centred around the theme, ‘the power of an idea’.

On the following day, more than 1000 buyers attended the tradeshow, linking up with Indigenous businesses and service providers.

But it was the Gala Awards Dinner on the second night that proved the feature, with performances by Casey Donovan, and the headline act, Jessica Mauboy, delighting the 1,200-strong audience.