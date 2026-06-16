Youngsters impress at Djarrak/Bells

By Chris Worthy

Some of Australia’s best indigenous surfers gathered on Wadawurrung Country for three days at the internationally-renowned Djarrak/Bells Beach in Victoria to compete for the Rip Curl Indigenous titles held by Surfing Victoria.

Now in its 13th year the competition keeps growing with competitors from all over Australia gathering at the famous location with the expectation of the usual great waves, but the first two days produced very calm conditions with competitors making the most of their opportunities when the good waves came through. The final day produced some much-improved conditions which made for some exciting and close surfing for the finals.