A STUDY that includes people often missed in research – such as those in remote areas, with limited English literacy, disability, or in prisons – will soon be asking Australia’s Indigenous people some important questions. On January 30, Mayi Kuwayu (MK) Study surveys will be mailed out to 180,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 16 as the nation’s biggest study into the connection between culture, health and wellbeing begins. It’s the most extensive and comprehensive longitudinal study of Indigenous culture and wellbeing ever conducted in Australia, and will establish a valuable resource from which to influence policies and programs. See current edition for full report.