Telstra Art Awards winners named tonight in Darwin
August 11: This year’s Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards winners will be named tonight. There are seven categories this year, with the overall Telstra Art Award recipient picking up $50,000. Winners in other categories will receive $5000. The works of all finalists are on show at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory from tonight until October.
Social Media
Koori Mail Twitter Feed
Error: Twitter did not respond. Please wait a few minutes and refresh this page.