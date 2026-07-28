Balancing creativity with cultural obligations

By Todd Jigarru Condie

The future of First Nations filmmaking will be shaped by who controls the stories, how communities are represented on screen, and whether the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers can build sustainable careers without giving up cultural authority.

That challenge sits at the heart of Yaegl filmmaker Pauline Clague’s work and of her documentary The Colleano Heart, which screened at NSW Parliament House this month as part of a wider conversation about Indigenous-led screen storytelling, cultural responsibility and the histories still being reclaimed.

The screening comes at a significant moment for the national screen sector, with First Nations filmmakers increasingly shaping not only what stories are told, but how productions are financed, archived, distributed and passed on to the next generation.





