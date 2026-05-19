The Torch: Confined 17 Exhibition

By Ali Mc

The Torch program recently launched Confined 17 showcasing works from First Nations artists with experiences of incarceration. The program mentors First Nations inmates in Victoria’s prisons, reconnecting community members with culture and offering an opportunity to earn income from their art.

Artworks produced by inmates are sold in exhibitions such as Confined 17, providing much needed income while serving time, to be held in trust upon their release.

Kent Morris, a proud Barkindji man who coordinates the program, told the Koori Mail that connecting with culture and creativity while earning money during a prison sentence can be life changing.

“They not only invest in themselves and their culture and community, but they are determined never to go back, and they’re determined to maintain that cultural practice,” he said.