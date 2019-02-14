PERTH’S Kings Park was turned into a nocturnal wonderland for families to enjoy when Perth Festival opened last week. Tree-lined Fraser Avenue was turned into a tunnel of vivid colours, light and sound for visitors to walk through as they experienced Noongar culture and ecological awareness in the installation Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak. Celebrating 66 years as Australia’s longest-running arts festival, Perth Festival will run until March 3, with a program of 300 free and ticketed events for audiences of all ages, showcasing 1300 artists.