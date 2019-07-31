Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum’s new album Better in Blak, released last week, is already creating waves.

It’s been nominated for a prestigious Australian Music Award and Plum’s performance at Splendour in the Grass, a music festival in northern NSW, earlier this month earned her rave reviews.

“On this new record I sing a lot about my identity and being an Aboriginal woman in this country, what that’s like,” Plum said in an interview with music platform Spotify.

“I guess it was like therapy. It was therapeutic. It taught me how to love myself again.”