ABORIGINAL director Warwick Thornton and his film Sweet Country have had a major win at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada. It came just days after taking the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival in Italy. Sweet Country was named as the Toronto Film Festival’s Platform winner, a prize championing directors from around the world. The film is set in the Northern Territory’s MacDonnell Ranges in the 1920s and stars Hamilton Morris as an Aboriginal stockman who kills a white station owner (played by Ewen Leslie) in self-defence. The cast also includes Bryan Brown, Sam Neill, Natassia Gorey-Furber and Matt Day. Sweet Country was written by Alyawarra man David Tranter and Steven McGregor, who made the documentary Servant or Slave. It will premiere in Australia next month at the Adelaide Film Festival ahead of a planned national release next year.