Three Indigenous players named in 2016 AFL All Australian team

September 2: Three Indigenous players are in the new-look Australian Football League (AFL) All Australian team named last night. They are Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans), Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows) and Cyril Rioli (Hawthorn Hawks). Minor premiers Sydney dominated the All Australian selection, supplying almost a quarter of the players. Small forward Betts has been a standout for the Crows this season while Franklin is back to his best and is Sydney’s leading goalkicker. Rioli has been outstanding for the Hawks as they press for another major premiership.