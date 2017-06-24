JOHNATHAN Thurston is out of rugby league’s State of Origin decider and his National Rugby League (NRL) season is over. It was announced today that the Queensland and Cowboys great would undergo shoulder surgery. Thurston battled bravely with the injury through Queensland’s Origin II win in Sydney on Wednesday night, kicking the winning conversion in the Maroons’ 18-16 come-from-behind win over NSW, but will now be sidelined for some months. The injury will also rule Thurston out of Australia’s World Cup campaign, meaning it is highly likely he has played his last representative game. “I would love to (play in the World Cup) but I don’t think that’s a reality,” he said.