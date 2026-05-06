Untold Tiwi war story comes to life in new children’s book

Tiwi author Mavis Kerinaiua is bringing attention to the largely untold role of the Tiwi people in World War 2 in her powerful new book. Published by the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, ’Tiwi war kwampini: Mwarlapwara kangi tingati (Tiwi War Hero: Footprints in the Sand) written, translated and illustrated by Mavis Kerinaiua, with support from Laura Rademaker, tells the story of Louie Purraputimali Munkara, Mavis’ grandfather, who played a pivotal role in protecting Northern Australia during the war. The book sheds light on a hidden wartime contribution and explores the role of Tiwi people, including those known as the ‘Black Diggers’ in patrolling and protecting Australia’s northern coastline during World War 2.