TJANPI Desert Weavers are asking for help to continue the Ngayuku Papa (My Dog) animation series.

In 2017 and 2018, Tjanpi Desert Weavers artists from Warakurna Western Australia collaborated with animator Jonathan Daw to create two quirky and much-loved films.

These films combined stop-motion animation with live-action storytelling to tell tales of remote desert community life, depicting the unique and often amusing personalities of community papas (dogs) and their friendships with Anangu.

If you would like to see more of these films, you can donate here: https://tjanpi.com.au/pages/donate