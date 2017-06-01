May 31: Tobacco is the number-one preventable cause of the life-expectancy gap between Indigenous and other Australians, Cancer Council Australia and the National Heart Foundation say. Speaking today on World No Tobacco Day, Cancer Council Australia chief executive Professor Sanchia Aranda and National Heart Foundation tobacco control spokesperson Maurice Swanson said Indigenous Australians were three times more likely to die of preventable causes as other Australians, with smoking the top reason for the disparity.