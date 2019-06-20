THE Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners Council says last week’s decision of the Queensland Government to approve Adani’s ground water management plan for a massive coal mine imperils their sacred Doongmabulla springs.

And the CSIRO agrees.

W&J Council senior spokesperson Adrian Burragubba said draining their water for Adani’s Carmichael mine will irreparably damage the ecology of their homelands.

Queensland’s environment department last week signed off on the company’s plan to manage groundwater on and around its Galilee Basin mine site – the final approval the company needs to begin construction on its thermal coal mine.