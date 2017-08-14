August 13: Troy Cassar-Daley, A.B. Original (featuring Dan Sultan) and Electric Fields took home major honours at the 2017 National Indigenous Music Awards in Darwin last night. But is was tributes to the late Dr G Yunupingu, the NIMA’s most awarded artist over its nine-year history, that blew the crowd away at the open-air award concert, which included speeches, dances and a performance by Saltwater Band.