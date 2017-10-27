PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s government has walked away from a proposal for a constitutionally-enshrined Indigenous voice in parliament. During a summit at Uluru in May, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates rejected symbolic constitutional recognition in favour of an elected parliamentary advisory body, a makarrata commission and a treaty. But Mr Turnbull said a new representative body was not desirable or capable of winning acceptance at a referendum. He warned it would inevitably become seen as a third chamber of Parliament. WA Labor Senator Pat Dodson said the Government hadn’t acted honourably. “It wasn’t honourable because they didn’t discuss any of this with their own advisory committee or the Indigenous leadership,” he said. The National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples said the decision was sending “shockwaves” through Indigenous communities.