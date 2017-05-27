TODAY, May 26, marks 20 years since the Bringing Them Home report about the Stolen Generations was presented to Federal Parliament. The Healing Foundation has released a new report Bringing Them Home 20 #BTH20 that calls for a new national policy approach to address the ongoing impacts of unresolved trauma. Healing Foundation Stolen Generations reference committee chair Florence Onus said unresolved trauma was an underlying cause of many social and health issues in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. “It has been a heartbreaking two decades, where we have seen so few of the Bringing Them Home recommendations introduced. Now our families and young ones are facing new challenges based on a history of unresolved grief, pain and intergenerational trauma.”